Fond du Lac man accused of high-speed street chase after assaulting woman

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Jacob Cohen of Fond du Lac faces more than 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty on charges of domestic abuse and fleeing police.

Cohen was arrested last Saturday night following a chase that reached 60 miles per hour on city streets, according to police. The 27-year-old was formally charged Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Cohen’s girlfriend said he accused her of cheating on him and kept hitting her as she told him to calm down. She estimated he hit her about 25 times in the head and choked her several times, including 3 times she said she couldn’t breathe at all and nearly passed out, and kicked her in the ribs while she was on the floor. She told police she cried “Stop or you’re going to kill me” and that Cohen answered “something like ‘I have the right to be mad.’”

She managed to get away and started running to her sister’s house. The woman said a random group of people saw her running from Cohen and gave her a ride only to discover her sister wasn’t home. As she was walking to another relative’s house, Cohen caught up to her and grabbed her. The woman’s aunt intervened. She got the woman safely inside her house and refused to let Cohen in.

An ambulance took to the woman to a hospital for her injuries. Police responding to the domestic abuse call found Cohen driving his Chevy Impala. When an officer tried to pull him over, Cohen sped away. A chase through neighborhoods ended near 11th and Ann streets when Cohen got out of car and began running through yards, jumping a fence, and running through the back door of a home. Officers heard a woman yelling at Cohen to get out of her house. The officers ran inside and, with a Taser and gun drawn, ordered Cohen to go to the ground.

Cohen is charged with two felonies -- strangulation and suffocation and a vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer -- and two misdemeanors -- battery and resisting or obstructing an officer. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash and he was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

On Monday, Fond du Lac County court granted a petition for a temporary restraining order.

