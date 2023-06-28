DHS inaugural harm reduction conference begins in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People from all across Wisconsin gathering in Green Bay for the first ever state conference devoted to harm reduction. The Department of Health Services says its biggest challenges are the stigma of addiction and access to care.

The DHS reports over the last year, synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, were identified in over seventy percent of drug overdose deaths.

“We want to meet individuals where they are at. Not everybody is ready for treatment, it’s all about saving lives,” says Paul Krupski, the Policy Adviser and Acting Director of Opioid Initiatives at the Wisconsin DHS “Right now, we have more people losing their life to an overdose than ever.”

At the KI Convention Center in Green Bay the DHS emphasizes the biggest challenges they’re now facing.

“We have a lot of work to do on the stigma front,” said Scott Stokes, the Communicable Disease Harm Reduction Manager at the Wisconsin DHS. “I don’t think it’s as stigmatizing to be in recovery as it was, but for people who use drugs it’s still extremely stigmatizing which often times will stop them from seeking out services they might need.”

DHS emphasized that social determinants of health, like access to food, housing, or transportation, can often be a barrier to recovery.

“We’ve begun to do more in supporting housing for individuals that are in recovery or when they exit treatment and move into a recovery setting,” said Krupski.

Other projects, like the Mobile Opioid Treatment Program, works to provide access to those struggling with addiction in more rural areas by driving out to reach them.

DHS plans on announcing investment grants for community-based harm reduction services for local agencies across Wisconsin on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.