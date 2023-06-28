Brown Co. Public Health: Stay inside or wear a mask due to air quality

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The current smokey haze is putting a damper on the time of year when Wisconsin celebrates making our outdoors our playground.

“If this is not the worst, it’s one of the worst air quality times that we’ve ever been in right now,” said Claire Paprocki, Communications Specialist for Brown County Public Health.

“Right now we’re getting a lot of calls about guidance recommendations similar to a COVID situation,” said Paprocki.

The best thing you can do to escape is stay inside, wear a mask, or change your plans.

“[If] you’re a big runner, maybe shorten a run, or going for a walk instead running inside,” said Paprocki.

Health experts are most concerned with sensitive groups. Symptoms to look for would be shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, fatigue.

Tuesday, Green Bay Area Public Schools decided to not allow students to participate in any outdoor activities. De Pere Girls Softball games were also canceled.

The DNR also weighed in on the health impact from the wildfires.

“Certainly PM2.5 or particular 2.5 microns or less that stands for the teenie tiny particles in that wild fire smoke and that can get into your lungs and some of it if small enough can enter your blood stream,” explained Craig Czarnecki, Outreach Coordinator with the DNR Air Management Program.

We’re told the Canada wildfires are in hard-to-reach areas; firefighters have come from as far away as France and Italy to help.

“The only thing we can hope for is the fire extinguish which may be months,” said Mark Werner, Wisconsin DHS Director of the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health.

If you have concerns about the impact on your own health, you can call your doctor to learn more.

