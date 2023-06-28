Broadway Farmers’ Market not canceled, but patrons asked to use ‘best judgement’ for air quality

Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)
Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By Alice Reid
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Currently, this week’s Farmers’ Market on Broadway in Green Bay isn’t canceled on account of the wildfire smoke impacting the air quality.

Organizers, however, posted on Facebook that visitors to the market are asked to use their best judgment based on their personal circumstances to decide if being outside is safe for them, given the current air quality.

Farmers’ Market organizers said they continue to monitor the situation.

Currently, Green Bay is in the “Unhealthy” category for air quality.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view from one of WBAY's sky cameras, June 26, 2023.
Doctors warn of risks from unhealthy air
Two in custody after taking children from Bay County to Wisconsin
Children taken from Florida found alone in a Milwaukee park
In the probable cause report, it details text messages that Prez Wade was upset Brunette and...
Green Bay woman accused of helping conceal, destroy evidence in Ashwaubenon homicide case
Carla Czysz-Endeward of Ripon was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and other...
Ripon woman convicted in drug overdose death of husband
'Unhealthy' air conditions impacting local outdoor activities
‘Unhealthy’ air conditions impacting local outdoor activities

Latest News

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Marinette (file image)
Food pantry in Marinette asks for help, says it’s seeing ‘record-demand’
A Green Bay police officer tries to stop the driver of a stolen Kia Sportage
Police dash video shows teen suspect ramming Green Bay Police car
A Green Bay police officer tries to stop the driver of a stolen Kia Sportage
Green Bay police pursue stolen car
Jacob Cohen is accused of domestic assault and a high-speed chase on Fond du Lac city streets
Fond du Lac man accused of high-speed street chase after assaulting woman