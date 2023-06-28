Broadway Farmers’ Market not canceled, but patrons asked to use ‘best judgement’ for air quality

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Currently, this week’s Farmers’ Market on Broadway in Green Bay isn’t canceled on account of the wildfire smoke impacting the air quality.

Organizers, however, posted on Facebook that visitors to the market are asked to use their best judgment based on their personal circumstances to decide if being outside is safe for them, given the current air quality.

Farmers’ Market organizers said they continue to monitor the situation.

Currently, Green Bay is in the “Unhealthy” category for air quality.

