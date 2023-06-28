3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Some reading required

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cambridge study of American teenagers shows kids who read for pleasure starting at an early age are happier, are better behaved, do better academically, and have bigger brains than kids who don’t read for pleasure.

So how do you get a big-brained kid?

Megamind Brad Spakowitz has details from the results of this study and shares advice for parents (and parents-to-be) straight from the study’s authors.

