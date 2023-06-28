3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Some reading required

Kids reading at school
Kids reading at school(Source: US Department of Education)
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cambridge study of American teenagers shows kids who read for pleasure starting at an early age are happier, are better behaved, do better academically, and have bigger brains than kids who don’t read for pleasure.

So how do you get a big-brained kid?

Megamind Brad Spakowitz has details from the results of this study and shares advice for parents (and parents-to-be) straight from the study’s authors.

