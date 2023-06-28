$1 million cash bond set for suspect in Ashwaubenon apartment homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Almost five months since the homicide at the Creekwood Apartments in Ashwaubenon, one of two suspects has officially been charged.

Prez Wade was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 23-year-old Braxton Phillips.

Three days after Ashwaubenon Public Safety released they had Prez Wade in custody, seeking charges relating to the homicide, Wade made his initial appearance in court, officially charged in the death of Braxton Phillips. His cash bond was set at one million dollars.

As we first alerted you in March, Phillips was found dead in an apartment with a gunshot wound on March 1 in Ashwaubenon.

According to the criminal complaint, Wade was with Phillips earlier in the day celebrating Wade’s 21st birthday. According to court documents, Wade said he was drunk when he shot Phillips with Wade’s own gun that Phillips was borrowing.

At 6:21 a.m. on March 1, the Brown County Communications Center received a 911 call to report hearing a gunshot. The caller knew it was at the apartments on Viking Drive, but didn’t know what apartment.

Court documents state Wade said he stood there in shock because he thought Braxton was faking it and didn’t know the gun was loaded. Wade reportedly called the police but was too scared to say he was there, so he left.

Hours later at 9:31 p.m., Braxton’s friend, whose apartment Braxton was staying in, found Braxton inside without a pulse. They called 911.

Throughout the investigation, officials said Prez asked the other suspect in this case, Keilana Brunette, to destroy his phone and SIM card pinning him at the apartment the day Braxton was killed.

After authorities reviewed camera footage from the Creekwood Apartments and Keilana’s phone records, it was determined Keilana was at the scene picking up Prez Wade from the apartment that day Braxton was killed.

Text messages between Brunette and Wade made it clear they were in an argument about Brunette’s relationship with Braxton Phillips. Phillips and Wade were best friends. Wade and Brunette have a child together.

Authorities said Wade admitted to shooting Braxton but claimed it was an accident. Wade was also charged with bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Wade will be back in court on July 6 at 9:30 a.m.

