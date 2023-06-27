WILDFIRE SMOKE AND UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The thickness of Canadian wildfire smoke could affect anyone, though people with breathing issues are most at risk.
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through this afternoon. Thick Canadian wildfire smoke is still hovering over Wisconsin. You can certainly smell it outside, and prolonged exposure to it can cause health issues, especially for those with heart and lung diseases. We encourage everyone to limit their time outside until air quality improves. We’re expecting our north wind to slowly decrease the smoke this afternoon and evening. However, as the wind turns to the south-southeast, the smoke will likely blow back into the state. The Wisconsin DNR continues a statewide Air Quality Advisory through Thursday evening.

Due to the smoke, we’ll have plenty of hazy sunshine across northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will return to what’s normal for late June. Highs will be in the middle 70s by the lakeshore, with inland highs closer to 80 degrees. North winds will be breezy this morning, but the wind will settle down later in the day. At least that wind has lowered the humidity compared to yesterday.

The humidity will rise again starting tomorrow night. That coincides with incoming chances of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have a chance of rain Wednesday night, and again Thursday and Friday afternoons. Any thunderstorms may have some brief downpours, gusty winds and small hail, but the severe weather outlook looks LOW. Otherwise, our high temperatures will be back in the 80s from tomorrow through the 4th of July.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ENDS AT 10 AM

TODAY: N 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: S/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Seasonably warm. A breezy morning. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: High clouds. A bit hazy, but not as much smoke. Mild and calm. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm with some smoke. A chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not quite as humid . HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Humidity rises. HIGH: 86

