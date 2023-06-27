WILDFIRE SMOKE AND UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through this afternoon. Thick Canadian wildfire smoke is still hovering over Wisconsin. You can certainly smell it outside, and prolonged exposure to it can cause health issues, especially for those with heart and lung diseases. We encourage everyone to limit their time outside until the air quality improves. We’re expecting our north wind to slowly decrease the smoke this afternoon and evening. However, as the wind turns to the south-southeast, the smoke will likely blow back into the state. The Wisconsin DNR continues a statewide Air Quality Advisory through Thursday morning.

Due to the smoke, we have plenty of hazy sunshine across northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures are returning to what’s normal for late June. Highs will be in the middle 70s by the lakeshore, with inland highs at, or just short of 80 degrees. North winds were breezy this morning, but the wind will settle down this afternoon. At least that breeze has lowered the humidity compared to yesterday.

The humidity will rise again starting tomorrow night. That coincides with incoming chances of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have a chance of rain Wednesday night, and again Thursday and Friday afternoons. Any thunderstorms may have some brief downpours, gusty winds and small hail, but the severe weather outlook looks LOW. Otherwise, our high temperatures will be back in the 80s from tomorrow through the 4th of July.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

WEDNESDAY: S/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

AFTERNOON: Smoky sunshine. Seasonably warm. Wind dies down late. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: High clouds. A bit hazy, but not as much smoke. Mild and calm. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm with some smoke. A chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. More humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not quite as humid . HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Humidity rises. HIGH: 86

