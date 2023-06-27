Wiemer’s 2-run HR propels Brewers past Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 victory on Monday night that dropped the struggling New York Mets a season-worst eight games under .500.

Wiemer hit a 422-drive off Drew Smith (3-3), who pitched in relief of Justin Verlander.

Despite a major league record $355 million payroll on opening day, New York (35-43) has lost seven of nine and 15 of 21.

Colin Rea (4-4) allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings. Devon Williams completed a three-hitter for his 14th save.

