Virginia-area man who moved to Green Bay to abuse minor gets 20 years in prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Virginia-area man who groomed a child online and sexually assaulted her after moving to Wisconsin received 20 years in federal prison, authorities said Monday.

Stanley J. Seifert III was sentenced Friday to to a total sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, followed by 20 years’ supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Seifert received his sentence after pleading guilty to child enticement and receiving child pornography.

According to court records, when Seifert was living in Virginia, he met a then-15-year-old from Wisconsin in an online game platform. Authorities said Seifert groomed her for months, before moving to Green Bay in 2022 to be closer to the victim. Soon thereafter, Seifert bought the victim a phone and began picking her up for sexual encounters in a secluded wooded area.

Authorities said the child’s mother first learned of Seifert’s existence and conduct when she went into the child’s room and interrupted a live video where authorities said Seifert was directing the child to perform sexually explicit acts.

Officers were immediately contacted and began investigating. They found and arrested Seifert in Michigan, where he was working for his Wisconsin-based employer, a job he recently obtained to move closer to the victim.

Seifert was extradited to Wisconsin by the Kewaunee County District Attorney’s Office and remained in custody as authorities worked on the case.

In addition to prison time, Seifert was also sentenced to a lifetime sex-offender registration.

