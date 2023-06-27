Virginia-area man who moved to Green Bay to abuse minor gets 20 years in prison

Stanley J. Seifert III
Stanley J. Seifert III(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Virginia-area man who groomed a child online and sexually assaulted her after moving to Wisconsin received 20 years in federal prison, authorities said Monday.

Stanley J. Seifert III was sentenced Friday to to a total sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, followed by 20 years’ supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Seifert received his sentence after pleading guilty to child enticement and receiving child pornography.

According to court records, when Seifert was living in Virginia, he met a then-15-year-old from Wisconsin in an online game platform. Authorities said Seifert groomed her for months, before moving to Green Bay in 2022 to be closer to the victim. Soon thereafter, Seifert bought the victim a phone and began picking her up for sexual encounters in a secluded wooded area.

Authorities said the child’s mother first learned of Seifert’s existence and conduct when she went into the child’s room and interrupted a live video where authorities said Seifert was directing the child to perform sexually explicit acts.

Officers were immediately contacted and began investigating. They found and arrested Seifert in Michigan, where he was working for his Wisconsin-based employer, a job he recently obtained to move closer to the victim.

Seifert was extradited to Wisconsin by the Kewaunee County District Attorney’s Office and remained in custody as authorities worked on the case.

In addition to prison time, Seifert was also sentenced to a lifetime sex-offender registration.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swimmer dies in Butterfly Lake after calling for help
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Green Bay Police investigate shooting on Main Street
David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
7-year-old boy succumbs to crash injuries; counseling at school Monday
Barn fire in Shawano County
Barn destroyed by fire in Shawano County
Breana Pickard with her daughters
Benefit for mother of four who was diagnosed with stage four cancer

Latest News

A view from one of WBAY's sky cameras, June 26, 2023.
Doctors warn of risks from unhealthy air
Doctors warn of risks from unhealthy air
Doctors warn of risks from unhealthy air
File photo of child playground
Wisconsin Child Care Administration Association calls for strike over ending of program
File photo of child playground
Wisconsin Child Care Administration Association calls for strike over ending of program