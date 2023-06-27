‘Unhealthy’ air conditions impacting local outdoor activities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With Canadian wildfire smoke creating a dense haze throughout Northeast Wisconsin, the DNR is advising people to avoid going outdoors if they can.

Chelsea Moberg from the Recreation Center in De Pere says they’ve had to make changes because of these conditions.

“We’re using common sense for choices. Zumba last night was migrated inside because that was a heavy fitness activity,” said Moberg.

Moberg says they’re continuously checking in with their local health department.

“We’re definitely keeping an eye on it and keeping them inside as much as we can,” said Moberg.

Green Bay Area Public Schools say they’re not allowing students to participate in any outdoor activities on Tuesday. The DNR has issued nine air quality advisories for wildfire smoke in our state so far this year.

We haven’t seen that same advisory since just one was issued in 2011. The Wisconsin DNR has recommendations to stay safe during the poor air quality.

“We’re encouraging everybody to keep outdoor activities light and short, and go indoors if you have any symptoms, like shortness of breath or coughing, that’s a sign to take a break and go inside,” said Craig Czarnecki, the Outreach Coordinator with the DNR Air Management Program.

The current advisory is in effect until noon on Thursday. The DNR encourages people to monitor air conditions regularly for updates and checking in to see if any scheduled outdoor games or activities have been cancelled.

For example, softball games in De Pere were cancelled Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.