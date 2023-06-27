Timber Rattlers’ Misiorowski to play in Futures Game

JACOB MISIOROWSKI
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski will get a chance to play with the best. The Timber Rattlers right hander was announced as a member of the National League roster for the MLB Futures Game.

The annual contest featuring the best prospects in baseball will be played July 8th in Seattle, Wash. as part of All Star Weekend.

Misiorowski started two games for the Timber Rattlers since being promoted from Low-A Carolina. In those starts, the 2022 draft pick surrendered just two earned runs. Good enough for a 1.15 ERA in 15.1 innings of work. Misiorowski racked up 20 strikeouts during that time as well.

Three Brewers prospects were picked for the All Star Game. A group that, along with Misiorowski, includes top overall prospect Jackson Chourio and catcher Jefferson Quero.

