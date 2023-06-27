SMOKE LINGERS, STORM CHANCES RETURNING

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues into the early evening... but the worst of the low-level smoke is expected to push to our south overnight. Air quality should improve temporarily into early Wednesday but some thicker haze could return for some of us during the day. A AIR QUALITY ALERT continues through noon Thursday for all of Wisconsin.

The next weather maker Wednesday evening/night will be a batch of storms that will rumble across parts of our area. The latest projection suggest the highest odds will be south of Highway 29. The severe weather outlook remains LOW for our area but a few gusty storms with hail and torrential rain could occur. We’ll have a fresh take on things early Wednesday morning when new data arrive. As was the case this past weekend, some folks may get a pretty good soaking while others don’t get a lot.

A few more showers or storm could pop Thursday but it’s still iffy. Odds of rain lower further Friday and Saturday but I can’t rule out a storm. Pretty dry (but warm & humid) conditions will settle in Sunday and Monday. The early outlook for the 4th of July shows muggy air, highs well into the 80s, and a chance of showers and storms.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: SE/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Smoky haze and stars. Comfortable. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Some smoky haze. Chance of evening/night storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. More humid. A few showers or storms could pop up. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Stray storm? HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Humidity rises. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy & humid. Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 87

