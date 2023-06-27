Sex offender allegedly used drone to spy on neighbor

A man allegedly used a drone to spy on a Rhode Island woman inside her home. (Credit: WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island woman is speaking out after a drone was allegedly caught peering inside her home last week.

Stephanie Merola said she was getting ready to take a shower on Wednesday when she briefly went to check something in her home office. While in there, she heard a sound she thought was coming from her pool.

Merola followed the sound and realized that it was not the pool but a drone.

“And I saw it hovering over my bathroom window,” she said.

Merola said the gadget took off when she started yelling at it, and it eventually crashed into the hedges.

It fell to the ground and she dunked it in water, disabling it.

“I don’t know what would have happened. Like, what could still be going on if I didn’t catch it?” she said.

A Cranston Police Department investigation and independent work by Merola herself linked the drone back to Christopher Jones, Merola’s neighbor and a convicted sex offender.

Jones admitted to police that he was flying the drone and was charged with a felony count of video voyeurism.

According to a police report, officers recovered a SIM card used to record video and photos.

Merola says she was unsettled to learn about Jones’s past and expressed concern for her neighborhood and her daughter.

“That’s all that kept going through my head is just him possibly peeking at my daughter playing, getting dressed, her in the bath. That’s all that’s just been going through my mind. I just feel like, you know, once you’re a sex offender, you should always have to register as a sex offender. That’s not something that goes away,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barn fire in Shawano County
Barn destroyed by fire in Shawano County
Breana Pickard with her daughters
Benefit for mother of four who was diagnosed with stage four cancer
David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
7-year-old boy succumbs to crash injuries; counseling at school Monday
A view from one of WBAY's sky cameras, June 26, 2023.
Doctors warn of risks from unhealthy air
Swimmer dies in Butterfly Lake after calling for help

Latest News

WIAA Notre Dame wins D2 Title 2022
Stadium District Board approves more funding to host future WIAA state tournaments
Green Bay Stadium District Board meeting
Stadium District Board clears funds for hosting future WIAA tournaments
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App glitch is charging some customers double
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: Justice Department watchdog