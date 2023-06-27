Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ryan Seacrest announced on social media Tuesday that he will succeed longtime host Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune.”

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest wrote on Instagram. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Sajak announced in June that their 41st season, which starts in September, would be his last. Seacrest is set to take over in 2024.

Co-host Vanna White is under contract for another year and is in negotiations to continue on with the hit game show, a source told The New York Times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view from one of WBAY's sky cameras, June 26, 2023.
Doctors warn of risks from unhealthy air
Barn fire in Shawano County
Barn destroyed by fire in Shawano County
Breana Pickard with her daughters
Benefit for mother of four who was diagnosed with stage four cancer
David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
7-year-old boy succumbs to crash injuries; counseling at school Monday
Two in custody after taking children from Bay County to Wisconsin
Children taken from Florida found alone in a Milwaukee park

Latest News

All criminal charges have been dropped against a Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son. (WLS,...
Chicago mother sues city after murder charges were dropped against her and her son
Recent Titan sub passenger says he would go on trip to Titanic again despite implosion
All criminal charges have been dropped against a Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son. (WLS,...
Murder charges dropped for mother, son involved in fatal shooting
Prez Wade of Ashwaubenon and Keilana Brunette of Green Bay were arrested in connection with a...
Ashwaubenon Public Safety makes second arrest in Viking Drive shooting death