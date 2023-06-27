Ripon woman convicted in drug overdose death of husband

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is learning more about a homicide conviction connected to fentanyl.

Carla Czysz-Endeward of Ripon was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and other charges. One of the victims was her husband.

Fentanyl is something that’s destroying families and communities. Ripon police and fond du lac county district attorney eric toney say that truth is what drove them to get to the bottom of Scott Endeward’s death.

“It took hundreds and hundreds of hours of investigation a dedicated staff here at the department we kept pursuing it,” said Ripon Police Captain Troy Damsteegt.

Captain Damsteegt says the case was unusual.

“This one was unique because Scott’s wife did not actually hand him the narcotic that caused his death, but she set up the delivery of it,” explained Captain Damsteegt.

Friday a jury found Carla Czysz-Endeward guilty on all counts, including first degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say she bought the drugs in Milwaukee and took the drugs with her husband in March of 2020. She found him unconscious the next morning and never called 9-1-1.

“After Scott died, the evidence said yes, she knew it was fentanyl,” said Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney. “She had sent text messages to the other individual who overdosed after Scott’s death, letting him know it was 10 times stronger, and that she was going to get some of that for him.”

Toney explained the two victims, including her husband, overdosed two times, the second time for Scott was deadly.

“That’s the danger of so many people on the streets using fentanyl,” said Toney. “They may be trying to buy heroin, but they are ultimately getting fentanyl, which could be laced with other drugs, and makes it even more potent.

Investigators explain most of the fentanyl comes from the south of the border, cheap and easy to make for cartels and extremely dangerous. They hope this case sends a message.

Sentencing is set for later this year. Czysz-Endeward could receive between 25 years to 40 years in prison.

