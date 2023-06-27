Oshkosh police warn of scam telling victims they might’ve been scammed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are warning people about a scam after hearing from a number of citizens in Oshkosh who became victims. This scam warns the victim they might have been the victim of a scam.

Police say it starts with receiving some type of alert via their computer. The alert seems to be from a legitimate organization. It says there’s a problem with their computer or with their bank account (or other account). The alert urges them to dial a phone number.

They’re actually calling the scammer, who convinces them to give them remote access to their computer or give them bank (or other account) information.

The scammer might be able to manipulate what the victim sees on their computer or convince them of problems with their account. They’ll try to convince the victim to provide money to resolve the problem. According to Oshkosh police, people are asked to send cash or cashiers checks or deposit funds into a Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency account.

Police say, do not respond to these types of alerts.

Some victims may be kept on the phone for several hours. Some are warned to be secretive about what occurred. These are red flags that it’s a scam, and the biggest red flag is being asked to provide money in any form -- cash, check, gift card or cryptocurrency.

If you’re concerned that there may be an issue with your computer or a financial account, do your own homework to reach out to the appropriate people. Get the phone number for a local computer shop. Get the phone number for your bank. Call your lender. Call a local accountant. Call the 800 number on the back of your credit card.

If you believe you or someone you know was a victim of a scam, even if you’re unsure, call your local law enforcement.

“The Oshkosh Police Department frequently investigates scams affecting Oshkosh Citizens in order to hold those responsible accountable, and attempt to recover lost assets for victims,” police wrote in a statement.

You can call Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

