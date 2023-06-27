Need help tracking air quality? Try these resources

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Public Health (BCPH) is offering online resources to the public to help track air quality as wildfire smoke continues to impact Northeast Wisconsin.

Guidance and recommendations can be found based on the current Air Quality Forecast here: https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Green%20Bay&state=WI&country=USA

Here is some other helpful information shared from WI Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health:

Other resources:

Air quality forecast for Wisconsin (48-hour map)

Air quality forecast for the United States (48-hour forecast map)

AirNow.gov (conditions now)

Indoor air filtration guide

Adjusting HVAC to keep smoke out

Wildfires and indoor air quality

