Green Bay woman accused of helping conceal, destroy evidence in Ashwaubenon homicide case

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is accused of being party to the death of a 23-year-old man at an Ashwaubenon apartment complex.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says Keilana Brunette of Green Bay, who turned 21 last week, was arrested on Friday. She’s being referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office seeking charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide (Party to the Crime), Harboring/Aiding a Felon, and five counts of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer with Intent to Mislead/Obstruct a Criminal Investigation.

Based on the 24-page probable cause report, Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil alleged the crime occurred after finding text messages alleging the suspect Prez Wade was upset over Brunette and Phillips’ relationship. Brunette is the mother of Wade’s child. Phillips was Wade’s best friend.

“Essentially, there was a homicide that was committed that law enforcement responded to on March 1, 2023. Since that time, through voice messages, text messages, and even attempts through the mail, Miss Brunette has been involved with another offender,” Lemkuil said. “The person who has actually made admissions and confessed to committing the homicide. She (Brunette) indicated in an initial interview on March 7 of 2023 that she had nothing to hide and that she had done nothing. She made excuses for the other individual Prez Wade.”

Just last week, Brunette indicated she had been intentionally lying to law enforcement for the past four months of its investigation. She lied to assist Wade in not getting into any more trouble.

Once Brunette’s phone records were obtained, it was determined she was at the apartment around the time Phillips was killed. Lemkuil said it was concerning to know of their concern to get rid of any evidence surrounding the crime.

“It goes to the motive and it goes to her presence there,” Lemkuil said.

The state requested Brunette’s bond set at $50,000 cash. Defense Attorney Carrie LaPlant asked for a $1,500 cash bond. Phillip’s uncle, John Phillips, spoke in court today asking for a lesser cash bond for Brunette. He also forgave her for what happened.

“I agree with the state, but I know how hard it is to come up with the money for bond so I will speak on her (Brunette) behalf,” Phillips said. “I agree with her public defender because I know how hard it is. My siblings may not forgive her. My nephew may not forgive her, but I do. That’s all I have to say.”

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Captain of Investigations Brian Amenson declined to provide specifics about her alleged role.

As we reported Monday, Ashwaubenon Public Safety announced they were seeking a homicide charge against Prez Wade, 21, for the death of Braxton Phillips on March 1. Officers found Phillips, who was from Hobart, dead with a gunshot wound at Creekwood Apartments on Viking Drive.

Wade has been in custody for an unrelated offense since the following day.

Brunette’s bond was set at $10,000 cash. She is scheduled to make her next court appearance on July 10 at 10:00 a.m.

