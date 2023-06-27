Green Bay hosting inaugural DHS harm reduction conference

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, a Ripon woman was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say she delivered the fentanyl her husband overdosed and died from.

Numerous communities and even the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have declared public health advisories, warning people about the dangers of fentanyl, especially when other drugs may be laced with it, unknown to the user.

A conference on Wednesday wants to address that crisis by addressing those struggling with addiction. Green Bay will host the inaugural Wisconsin harm reduction conference put on by the Department of Health Services.

In the video above, Action 2 News spoke with DHS officials about how they hope it will advance the practice in Wisconsin.

