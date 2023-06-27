Fire crews respond to Seymour High School, focus on roof

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News crews have been on scene at Seymour High School as crews worked to fight a fire inside the building.

According to the Seymour Fire Chief, a fire started in a dryer in the school’s laundry room.

The flames then moved into the walls. The damage is currently unknown, but crews are working to ventilate the building.

The Chief says nobody was hurt in the incident.

