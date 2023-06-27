Fire crews respond to Seymour High School, focus on roof

Our crews have been on scene at Seymour High School as crews worked to fight a fire inside the building.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News crews have been on scene at Seymour High School as crews worked to fight a fire inside the building.

According to the Seymour Fire Chief, a fire started in a dryer in the school’s laundry room.

The flames then moved into the walls. The damage is currently unknown, but crews are working to ventilate the building.

The Chief says nobody was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swimmer dies in Butterfly Lake after calling for help
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Green Bay Police investigate shooting on Main Street
David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
7-year-old boy succumbs to crash injuries; counseling at school Monday
Barn fire in Shawano County
Barn destroyed by fire in Shawano County
Breana Pickard with her daughters
Benefit for mother of four who was diagnosed with stage four cancer

Latest News

People in Fond du Lac are remembering 7-year-old David Custance who was struck- tragically by a...
7-year-old killed in Fond Du Lac crash donates organs
Fire crews respond to Seymour High School
Fire crews respond to Seymour High School, focus on roof
File photo of child playground
Child care strike urged Tuesday as program funding in jeopardy
Stanley J. Seifert III
Virginia-area man who moved to Green Bay to abuse minor gets 20 years in prison