Ashwaubenon Public Safety makes second arrest in Viking Drive shooting death

Keilana Brunette of Green Bay was arrested in connection with a shooting death in Ashwaubenon
Keilana Brunette of Green Bay was arrested in connection with a shooting death in Ashwaubenon(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman is accused of being party to the death of a 23-year-old man at an Ashwaubenon apartment complex.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says Keilana Brunette of Green Bay, who turned 21 last week, was arrested on Friday. She’s being referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office seeking charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide (Party to the Crime), Harboring/Aiding a Felon, and five counts of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer with Intent to Mislead/Obstruct a Criminal Investigation.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Captain of Investigations Brian Amenson declined to provide specifics about her alleged role.

As we reported Monday, Ashwaubenon Public Safety announced they were seeking a homicide charge against Prez Wade, 21, for the death of Braxton Phillips on March 1. Officers found Phillips, who was from Hobart, dead with a gunshot wound at Creekwood Apartments on Viking Drive.

Wade has been in custody for an unrelated offense since the following day.

Brunette is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

