7-year-old killed in Fond Du Lac crash donates organs

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a 7-year-old Fond Du Lac boy struck and killed by an SUV, tells us tonight they’re donating his organs.

David Custance was pronounced dead on Sunday, after the incident Friday evening in the 500 block of East Pioneer Road. Custance went to Pier Elementary and had just wrapped up the first grade. Counselors were on hand at school today.

Neighbors tell us Custance was in the bushes playing- when he darted out suddenly into traffic. The driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old woman, has not been cited as police tell us the investigation is ongoing.

For the family of 7-year-old David Custance the past few days have been extremely emotional with David being on life support, and the family having to say their final good-byes.

“David was one of those kids no matter where he went, he was the life of the party, and we could take him to the park and he would make friends with people he’s never met,” said Brian Fugere.

Brian Fugere is the boy’s uncle and tells us over the weekend, the decision was made to donate David’s vital organs, including his heart, kidneys, and liver, once doctors at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee believed, he could no longer be saved.

“My sister and her husband were talking about it for a long time,” said Fugere. “They found this would be the best way to keep a little part of their son around even though he’s passed but it would be the best way and knowing David the way he was, he would if he was old enough to make the decision he would have took it on his own and told them to give everything they could.”

For the family there’s now comfort knowing parts of David, will live on beyond his own passing.

“It brings a lot of joy to my heart knowing that my nephew is still going to be around and there’s going to be some people out there because of him, they’re going to be alive, to be with their families,” said Fugere.

As for the driver, who struck David, the family isn’t casting any blame.

“It was just a tragic accident. It’s really in my opinion no fault of anybody’s because kids are always outside playing and accidents can happen and my family don’t hold the driver to any fault,” said Fugere.

Action 2 News spoke to a man claiming to be a friend of the driver who told me she’s devastated and hasn’t slept since the incident. The state patrol’s is handling accident reconstruction. Their report will likely come out in the next couple of weeks.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account. So far, they’ve received more than $6,000 in donations to cover medical and funeral expenses.

