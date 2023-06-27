3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The problems with groundwater

Groundwater is a crucial resource of fresh water for drinking and irrigation. Trouble is, we’re pumping out more water than nature is putting back.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR magazine’s summer edition, which you can read here, has a spread about groundwater. They’re an important source of water feeding our freshwater streams, rivers and lakes.

But that’s just one of the problems facing this natural resource. Spend 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz to learn about the rest.

