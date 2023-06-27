3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The problems with groundwater

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR magazine’s summer edition, which you can read here, has a spread about groundwater. They’re an important source of water feeding our freshwater streams, rivers and lakes.

Groundwater is also a crucial resource of fresh water for drinking and irrigation. Trouble is, we’re pumping out more water than nature is putting back.

But that’s just one of the problems facing this natural resource. Spend 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz to learn about the rest.

