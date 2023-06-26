Wisconsin lawmakers expected to vote on state budget this week
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - It promises to be a very busy week in Madison.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the state budget this week after it made its way through the finance committee last week.
The GOP-controlled committee has included items that the Governor is on record as saying he would not support, meaning his all-powerful veto pen could be in for a workout to help set the stage for this week.
In the video above, we are joined by J.R. Ross, editor of wispolitics.com.
