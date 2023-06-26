SMOKE LINGERS INTO TUESDAY AS TEMPERATURES WARM BACK UP

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues tonight and Tuesday for poor air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke. An Air Quality Advisory remains in place through Thursday morning for the entire State of Wisconsin. Upper Michigan has an Air Quality Advisory through Tuesday evening. Wildfire smoke drifting through the region will continue to be an issue for the first half of Tuesday with some gradual improvement possible later in the day. The Air Quality Index could creep back into the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY category. If you smell smoke, it would probably be wise to limit your time outside, until air quality improves.

For tonight... gradual clearing should take place from west to east. Breezy conditions will persist but humidity levels will drop. I expect lows in the 50s for most of us.

Some early clouds near Lake Michigan are possible Tuesday but in general mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected... along with plenty of smoky haze. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are likely inland with some cooler mid to upper 70s lakeside. Winds will ease up by the afternoon. Dew points in the 50s will make it feel much more comfortable.

Humidity levels will start to tick up by Wednesday afternoon as our next weather maker approaches. While most of the day is looking dry, some late day rain or storms could develop. Highs in the low 80s are expected away from the lakeshore. Additional rain and storm chances continue Thursday and Friday. It’s still a bit too early to tell if any will be strong but we’ll continue to monitor things later this week. Odds of rain lower for the weekend but the chance won’t completely go away. At this point any rain is still welcome, right?

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 10 AM TUESDAY

TUESDAY: N 10-25 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy & breezy. Smoky haze lingers. Humidity drops. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Smoky sunshine. Warm & less humid. Breezy in the morning. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a late showers or storm. More humidity late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with a chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Still warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Toasty warm & humid. Stray storm? HIGH: 85

