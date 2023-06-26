Oshkosh police: Driver who fled traffic stop, hit house, and ran away faces 5th OWI charge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a driver who took off from a traffic stop and hit a house Sunday night is facing his 5th OWI charge.

An officer stopped the driver just after 10:30 near South Park Ave. and Knapp St. for a license violation. While the officer was talking to the driver, he took off. The officer didn’t pursue him.

A short time later, a person called to report a vehicle struck the side of their home and the driver got out and ran away. The house had minor damage to the siding. Police found the suspect in the backyard of a home on the 1200-block of Bismarck St.

The suspect, who isn’t being identified until he’s formally charged, was arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run, knowingly fleeing, operating while suspended, and felony bail jumping.

