MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS TODAY

As we first alerted you towards the end of last week, Sunday’s showers and thunderstorms were “hit and miss”. They brought a wide variety of rainfall totals across the area. Some spots in Outagamie County and western Shawano County received 1-3″+ of beneficial rainfall. But there were other areas that received a lot less... Thankfully, we’re getting additional rainfall today, as moisture swirls around our storm system in Lower Michigan. Most of eastern Wisconsin will get another quarter of an inch of rain, with less to the west of the Fox Valley.

Otherwise, your Monday will be cloudy, damp and a bit humid. With a breezy north wind, temperatures won’t climb too much. Our highs will be mainly in the upper 60s and some lower 70s.

Seasonably warm weather returns tomorrow and lasts through the rest of the week. We’ll have several days where the high temperatures will be near 80 degrees. It won’t be as humid tomorrow and Wednesday, but our dew point becomes a bit sticky again Thursday and Friday. That’s also when we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms. We think there’s also a storm chance on Saturday. Our chances of rain later this week will also be “hit and miss”, so not everyone will be blessed with the overdue rainfall.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS AT 10AM

TODAY: N 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: N 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Scattered showers. Damp and humid. A little breezy. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Clearing skies late. Still breezy. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. Spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Humid with scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as humid. Perhaps some spotty storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Still warm. HIGH: 81

