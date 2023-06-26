Monday is Kids Day in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, June 26, is Kids Day in Green Bay! The 21st year of this city tradition offers free fun for kids and families at several locations in Green Bay.

The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Baird Creek bike skills course.

Triangle Sports Area has events starting at 10 a.m., including disc golf lessons from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and nature art from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual mayor’s luncheon will be at Leicht Park downtown from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local organizations are sponsoring giveaways, activities and games. Free lunches will be served to the kids.

There will be free swimming at the Joannes Park aquatic center from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There’s also a blue ribbons camp/clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by skateboarding demonstrations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free snacks will be served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can get to all of the events on the Green Bay Metro. Bus rides are free for kids and for adults accompanied by children.

CLICK HERE for a list of events throughout the city, including Brown County library branches, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, and free rides at Bay Beach Amusement Park; and discounts at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, Happy Joe’s Pizza, National Railroad Museum, Pizza Ranch, and Riviera Bowling.

