Menominee, MI Police: Area around Hay Creek Apartments closed due to investigation

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - The area around Hay Creek Apartments, 1100 block of 38th Avenue, in Menominee, Michigan is closed due to an investigation.

Earlier, police notified the public of an active incident and told people to stay away from the area. Police then said someone was taken into custody without incident.

The scene remains closed to the public while further investigation is in progress.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swimmer dies in Butterfly Lake after calling for help
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Green Bay Police investigate shooting on Main Street
David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
7-year-old boy succumbs to crash injuries; counseling at school Monday
Breana Pickard with her daughters
Benefit for mother of four who was diagnosed with stage four cancer
Barn fire in Shawano County
Barn destroyed by fire in Shawano County

Latest News

File photo of child playground
Wisconsin Republicans vote to end funding for child care program
File photo of child playground
Wisconsin Republicans vote to end funding for child care program
People in Fond du Lac are remembering 7-year-old David Custance who was struck- tragically by a...
Community mourns 7-year-old who died as a result of a crash
People in Fond du Lac are remembering 7-year-old David Custance who was struck- tragically by a...
Community mourns 7-year-old who died as a result of a crash
A view from one of WBAY's sky cameras, June 26, 2023.
Doctors warn of risks from unhealthy air