Menominee, MI Police: Area around Hay Creek Apartments closed due to investigation

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - The area around Hay Creek Apartments, 1100 block of 38th Avenue, in Menominee, Michigan is closed due to an investigation.

Earlier, police notified the public of an active incident and told people to stay away from the area. Police then said someone was taken into custody without incident.

The scene remains closed to the public while further investigation is in progress.

