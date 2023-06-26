Madison native Jerry Kelly ready for U.S. Senior Open, chance to play alongside Steve Stricker

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For PGA golfer Jerry Kelly, there isn’t much he’d enjoy more than a U.S. Senior Open victory in the Badger state. But that won’t come without tough competition.

“I think, Wisconsin fans, with everybody at this tournament, is gonna really see the depth of this tour,” said Kelly. “They put on quite a ball striking show, they’re still bombing it out there 300 yards no problem. I’m not.”

One tough competitor, in particular, being fellow Madison native Steve Stricker. A player which Kelly admires on and off the greens.

“It’s like playing against your brother,” said Kelly. “You want to beat him so bad and he’s on such a tear right now. He’s playing so well that I don’t want him to drop off. I really want to get my game up to that level so I can compete.”

In order for Kelly to stand out, the 34-year veteran says he’ll need to take things one step at a time.

“My key is to get it in the fairway, my iron game and my putting, my short game I can compete against them,” said Kelly. “But I’ve got to do my first job which is get it in the fairway.”

While Kelly prepares for the championship, he remains confident in the course he’ll look to master.

“This was a complex back in the day, but they’ve definitely outdone themselves in the way they’ve redone it,” said Kelly. “I heard it’s been redone twice, it looks like it’s been here forever and it is a beautiful track.”

Kelly says as long as he stays disciplined, his clubs and mind will only follow along. Practice rounds for the championship begin Tuesday, before the main event kicks off on Thursday. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swimmer dies in Butterfly Lake after calling for help
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Green Bay Police investigate shooting on Main Street
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Appleton structural fire causes close $1 Million in damages
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Barn fire in Shawano County
Barn destroyed by fire in Shawano County

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Rowdy...
Brewers’ Miller beats his former team with an RBI double in the 10th in 5-4 win over Guardians
Milwaukee Brewers' Raimel Tapia reacts after striking out against Cleveland Guardians starting...
Rookie Tanner Bibee strikes out seven as the Guardians rally to beat the Brewers 4-2
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames watches his three-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting...
Willy Adames homers twice, drives in 5 as the Brewers down the Guardians 7-1
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno hits an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball...
Brewers waste another solid showing from Tehran on the mound