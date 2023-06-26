Families in need of school supplies get a helping hand in Green Bay

The backpacks came filled with school supplies as well
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - School Choice Wisconsin and Hispanics for School Choice hosted a backpack drive at the Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church Festival on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Coordinators distributed nearly 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to children in our area.

This is the ninth year the organizations have partners to collect and distribute school supplies for families in need across Wisconsin.

Parents there say the drive is helping alleviate some financial strain ahead of the school year.

“It has meant a lot to us. It’s helped us in different ways, especially economic too. It’s learning and helps to help families learn. I think there’s a lot of opportunities out there that families don’t know,” said Yessenia Zendejas, a parent at the event.

Future events will occur later in 2023 in Milwaukee, Kenosha, and Madison. The goal is to distribute more than 2,000 backpacks and sets of school supplies.

