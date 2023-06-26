Doctors warn of risks from unhealthy air

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Doctors with UW Health say everyone should take precaution and limit time outdoors over the next few days.

The quality of the air we’re breathing in Northeast Wisconsin right now is reaching unprecedented levels according to Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

“I can’t remember a time when the air quality index has been as high as it is,” says Beylon.

That’s prompting doctors to advise everyone to limit their activity outdoors.

“This not only effects the vulnerable population that we think of but can really effect all people if you have prolonged exposure, and of course during the summer is when people want to be outdoors and people work outdoors and it’s not the time when you want to be indoors, but that may be the best thing for your health right now,” says Dr. Mark Moss, UW Health Allergist.

Dr. Moss, says normally, air quality advisories are mostly meant for the elderly, young children and those with health conditions like heart or lung disease.

But right now, the air is so unhealthy, that prolonged exposure could lead to serious consequences.

“It can cause inflammation that can cause damage to the airways, some of which may not be reversable so the short answer to that question is that yes, people can have some permanent changes, the best thing to do is try and limit your exposure to the trigger,” says Dr. Moss.

If outdoors for a lengthy time, Dr. Moss says wearing a mask can be beneficial. He also advises keeping your windows closed at home and to use air conditioning with a filtration system.

Unfortunately, the unhealthy, smoky air is something we could be dealing with all summer long.

“Usually the peak fire season is in the middle of summer, we just started summer right, just started last week so it’s very feasible that the Canadian wildfire season is going to continue for the next few months and that’s going to leave us with just more smokey stretches, wouldn’t be surprising to me if we’re dealing with all this smoke until maybe the beginning of autumn,” says Beylon.

The air quality in our viewing area is unhealthy at the moment, and according to the DNR, could reach very unhealthy, or even hazardous levels during the week.

