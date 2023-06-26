Community mourns 7-year-old who died as a result of a crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - People in Fond du Lac are remembering 7-year-old David Custance who was struck tragically by an SUV while crossing the street Friday evening. The incident happened in the 500 block of East Pioneer Road. Custance was pronounced dead Sunday morning after being flown to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with critical injuries.

People living at the apartment complex where David Custance resided say they’re devastated, saying this was a young boy who was energetic and friendly.

In a GoFundMe site for the family, set up by the boy’s uncle, he states, “This is a tragic accident and one a parent should never have to go through.”

That feeling is also being shared by the boy’s neighbor.

“Once I figured out which little boy got hit, it broke my heart even more,” said Amy Freund, a neighbor.

Amy Freund says her son Carter, knew the boy well.

“He was a good boy. I’ve known him for a while. He was really good,” said Carter.

“He was outgoing,” said Amy. “He was always playing with other kids. Hyper, yep. Very hyper, smiling and was just always running around. He said hi and played with Carter quite a bit. He was just a very friendly little boy.”

Police say the driver of the SUV is a 53-year-old woman, who so far hasn’t been cited. They’re calling the incident tragic.

“That evening he was playing with his sister, and they were playing just in the north side of the road by some bushes and they were playing in and around the bushes and lo and behold they live on the south side of the road, David decided to cross the road,” said Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

Custance had just wrapped up as a first grader at Pier Elementary, where counselors were on hand Monday morning to help anyone needing to talk.

“I feel absolutely horrible for the mom and dad,” said Amy. “I couldn’t imagine what they’re feeling or what they’re going through. I definitely have my prayers for all of the family especially the mom and dad because I can’t imagine losing a child.”

A man claiming to be a friend of the driver said she’s devastated and hasn’t slept since the incident. The state patrol is handling accident reconstruction. Their report will likely come out in the next couple of weeks.

The GoFundMe set up by the boy’s uncle has raised just over five thousand dollars.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.