Brush fire blackens 10 acres near Door County business

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - A wildfire burned almost 10 acres near a business in Door County over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the Settlement Inn and Lavender Spa in Gibraltar on Saturday. When crews got there, they saw a fire in a field, about one acre large, threatening nearby buildings. Flames were extending in multiple directions.

It took two hours to contain the fire and about six-and-a-half hours to put it out.

The fire department says almost 10 acres of dry grassland were impacted, and dry and windy conditions made the fire worse. They don’t know yet what started the fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.