Attorney general continues pushing for office of school safety funding

The OSS as it's called offers a 24/7 confidential reporting system called 'Speak Up, Speak Out' that has assisted in reducing school violence since it was creat
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - At the state capitol Monday, Attorney General Josh Kaul, along with law enforcement and school leaders, continued to urge lawmakers to keep funding the office of school safety.

The OSS as it’s called offers a 24/7 confidential reporting system called ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ that has assisted in reducing school violence since it was created in 2018. Reports show over 80% of school shootings were known about by somebody prior to those attacks taking place.

“The ability to walk into a situation, walk into school and know that our schools are safe right now in 2023 is very important,” said Sgt. Dane Coonen, a threat assessment officer with the Appleton Police Department.

The OSS has received more than 7,000 tips from the ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ system, with at least 137 of them about planned school attacks.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swimmer dies in Butterfly Lake after calling for help
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Green Bay Police investigate shooting on Main Street
David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
7-year-old boy succumbs to crash injuries; counseling at school Monday
Breana Pickard with her daughters
Benefit for mother of four who was diagnosed with stage four cancer
Barn fire in Shawano County
Barn destroyed by fire in Shawano County

Latest News

Attorney general continues pushing for office of school safety funding
Barn fire in Shawano County
Barn destroyed by fire in Shawano County
Prez Wade
Arrest made in Ashwaubenon shooting death
Still photo of handcuffs.
Oshkosh police: Driver who fled traffic stop, hit house, and ran away faces 5th OWI charge