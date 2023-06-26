Attorney general continues pushing for office of school safety funding

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - At the state capitol Monday, Attorney General Josh Kaul, along with law enforcement and school leaders, continued to urge lawmakers to keep funding the office of school safety.

The OSS as it’s called offers a 24/7 confidential reporting system called ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ that has assisted in reducing school violence since it was created in 2018. Reports show over 80% of school shootings were known about by somebody prior to those attacks taking place.

“The ability to walk into a situation, walk into school and know that our schools are safe right now in 2023 is very important,” said Sgt. Dane Coonen, a threat assessment officer with the Appleton Police Department.

The OSS has received more than 7,000 tips from the ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ system, with at least 137 of them about planned school attacks.

