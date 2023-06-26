Arrest made in Ashwaubenon shooting death

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon Public Safety on Monday announced an arrest in a homicide investigation after the suspect has been in custody for nearly four months.

Braxton Phillips, 23, from Hobart, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the Creekwood Apartments on Viking Dr. on the night of March 1.

The suspect, Prez Wade, 21, has been in custody for an unrelated offense since March 2.

Jail records show the shooting coincided with the suspect’s 21st birthday.

At the time, we talked with neighbors who said officers knocked on doors asking if they heard or saw anything. Neighbors told us the fact there wasn’t any word of an arrest made them nervous even as investigators said the public wasn’t in danger.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Captain of Investigations Brian Amenson said the department isn’t able to provide any further information about the case.

Online court records show Wade was charged in 2020 with armed burglary and multiple counts of theft of movable property. He pleaded no contest last year to four misdemeanor theft charges and was given a deferred prosecution or sentencing on the felony burglary charge if he went through treatment court. In April, after he’d been in custody more than a month, the court revoked the order and scheduled Wade for sentencing in October.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.