3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: Drunk birds

Researchers are trying to determine how often hummingbirds drink alcohol.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Why is it called a hummingbird? Because it doesn’t know the words.

Or maybe because it’s drunk! Researchers are trying to determine how often hummingbirds drink alcohol.

Brad Spakowitz tells us about serious research trying to put numbers on the natural sources of ethanol in the environment.

Find out why in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES -- or as long as it takes the average hummingbird to beat its wings 9,540 times.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

