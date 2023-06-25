Swimmer dies in Butterfly Lake after calling for help

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 3:58 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a possible drowning in Butterfly Lake. Fire, rescue, and sheriff’s deputies responded to the location, which is located in the Town of Wausaukee, Marinette County.

The first deputy arriving on the scene entered the water and assisted others in recovering 47-year-old John Van Rossum, of Kaukauna, WI, according to a written statement released by Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller. The deputy immediately administered CPR until rescue arrived. Van Rossum was transported to Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area in Marinette, where he was later pronounced dead. Van Rossum had been out swimming when he called for help and went under.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wausaukee Fire Department, Wausaukee Rescue, and Aurora Bay Area Medical Center Paramedics.

