SCATTERED STORMS LIKELY TODAY AND MONDAY AFTER WEEKS OF DRY WEATHER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our next weathermaker is starting to move into western Wisconsin as of Sunday morning. The weathermaker did bring a light line of showers during the overnight hours, but more scattered showers and storms are likely by late morning into the afternoon. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but some could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds as well as cloud-to-ground lightning. Highs will be much cooler today as the system brings cooler air with temperatures only reaching the mid to lower 70s. Air quality is also much better as a lot of smoke got pushed out of the area. Air quality will be on the fence between GOOD and MODERATE.

Heading into the new work week, showers will continue to fall on Monday as the weathermaker moves slowly over Michigan. The system will become occluded so it will slow down over Michigan giving northeast Wisconsin more chances of showers from the north to the south. By Tuesday, the system should be gone and high pressure will briefly move in before more chances of showers come by the end of the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVE: 1-3′

SUNDAY: Scattered storms mainly in the afternoon. Overcast. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Overcast with scattered showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Early sprinkles and cloudy start then gradually clearing. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, possible chances of afternoon showers. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Keller on the run in Door County
FBI notifies Door County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious video on social media
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Appleton structural fire causes close $1 Million in damages
Some Wisconsin beers are on display at a local food store Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee....
Wisconsin Assembly passes sweeping bill to overhaul liquor law
The victim died at the hospital.
Child struck by a car in Fond du Lac hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails

Latest News

Weather maker is moving in
NEEDED RAIN & COOLER AIR ON THE WAY
Cooler & wetter weather for Sunday & Monday
Weather maker is moving in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much needed rain is coming
Rain is on the way