SCATTERED STORMS LIKELY TODAY AND MONDAY AFTER WEEKS OF DRY WEATHER

Our next weathermaker is starting to move into western Wisconsin as of Sunday morning. The weathermaker did bring a light line of showers during the overnight hours, but more scattered showers and storms are likely by late morning into the afternoon. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but some could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds as well as cloud-to-ground lightning. Highs will be much cooler today as the system brings cooler air with temperatures only reaching the mid to lower 70s. Air quality is also much better as a lot of smoke got pushed out of the area. Air quality will be on the fence between GOOD and MODERATE.

Heading into the new work week, showers will continue to fall on Monday as the weathermaker moves slowly over Michigan. The system will become occluded so it will slow down over Michigan giving northeast Wisconsin more chances of showers from the north to the south. By Tuesday, the system should be gone and high pressure will briefly move in before more chances of showers come by the end of the week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVE: 1-3′

SUNDAY: Scattered storms mainly in the afternoon. Overcast. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Overcast with scattered showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Early sprinkles and cloudy start then gradually clearing. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, possible chances of afternoon showers. HIGH: 76

