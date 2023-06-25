High-speed pursuit after domestic violence incident in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 7:05 p.m. the City of Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for assistance in the 500 block of 4th Street.

According to a written statement issued by the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), a domestic violence incident appeared to have occurred. The victim, a 20-year-old Fond du Lac resident was taken to the hospital by a family member for her injuries.

FDLPD Officers learned that the suspect may be in the area of 11th Street and Ann Street. When officers went there, they saw the car that the suspect was believed to be in. FDLPD Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect failed to pull over and fled. The ensuing vehicle pursuit reached speeds of approximately 60 miles per hour in the southwest portions of the city.

During the pursuit, the suspect stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of West 11th Street and attempted to flee on foot. FDLPD Officers kept up with the suspect. He ran into a house in the 400 block of Ann Street. That’s where it ended: The suspect was taken into custody inside the residence, the statement from the Police Department further reads.

He was identified as a 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident and arrested on charges of Strangulation and Suffocation (Wis. State Statute 940.235, Class G Felony), Intimidation of a Victim (Wis. State Statute 940.45, Class G Felony), Disorderly Conduct (Wis. State Statute 947.01, Class B Misdemeanor), Battery (Wis. State Statute 940.19(1), Class A Misdemeanor), Obstructing an Officer (Wis. State Statute 946.41, Class A Misdemeanor), Fleeing from Officer (Wis. State Statute 346.04(3), Class I Felony), False Imprisonment (Wis. State Statute 940.30, Class H Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Wis. State Statute 961.41(3g)(e), Class U Misdemeanor) and a Probation and Parole Hold.

The investigation and vehicle pursuit is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.

