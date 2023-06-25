Green Bay Police investigate shooting on Main Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries of one person around Midnight on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1100 block of Main Street, where a 22-year-old Sobieski woman was found wounded by a gunshot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that there was a fight and some yelling just before they saw a man with a gun who had fired multiple shots toward a group of people.

The suspect has been described as a Black male, approximately 6′2″ or taller, weighing about 250 lbs., and last seen wearing a baseball cap with a tan-colored outfit.

This is an active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.