Drought impacts Farmers’ Market in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - At the downtown Appleton farmer’s market, selling out of produce isn’t the goal - because empty shelves can mean missed sales. And that is something vendors right now are struggling to avoid.

“We would typically have more produce available, the drought has slowed the growth of our plants and they’re just more in survival mode,” said Polly Dalton, Member-Owner at Rising Sand Organics Cooperative Farm.

“Normally we would have more crops at this time and more variety, but because of the drought it’s been a little slow,” added Pajia Her, Bee’s Flowers.

Every farming vendor said the drought has drastically affected them. The only exception: One vendor who irrigates his crops. That is something most farmers in the area can’t do.

“We do depend a lot on the rain, but we do have those, like, water barrels out in our garden too to help gather some of the rainwater,” noted Pajia Her.

Not only are crops not growing, but on some farms, the heat is actually killing them.

“We’ve actually had to replant like two or three times for some of our crops already,” explained Pajia Her.

“I think if it continues much longer, they’ll be a little more stunted, just because it can be stressful for them when it’s been multiple weeks of not getting enough moisture,” said Polly Dalton.

One thing helping the Rising Sand Organics Cooperative Farm is how they were already trying to be as eco-friendly as possible.

“Our farm is set up to be resilient and organic practices play very well into that in that we’re asked to try to reduce water usage,” Dalton added.

And while many farmers generate all of their income from their crops, Rising Sand Organics Cooperative Farm member-owners are in a unique situation.

“We feed ourselves mostly off of the farm but most of the income that’s made, the profit that’s generated we do invest back into the business, so we all do have other sources of income,” said Daniel Dieterich, Member-Owner, Rising Sand Organics Cooperative Farm.

“I do some construction work and I also substitute teach,” Polly Dalton noted.

By the end of the Farmers’ Market, many of the produce vendors were almost sold out or had empty shelves.

