BREEZY & COOL MONDAY WITH CONTINUED RAIN CHANCES

Rain has been feast or famine for our area so far. Some of us have seen over 1″ of rain while others have missed out completely. Additional rain is possible through Monday so hope that a little more can fall at your location.

For tonight... Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with lingering rain showers. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Variable winds will become northerly between 4 and 10 mph.

Monday should be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Some wind gusts from the north may be around 25 mph during the day. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers & t-showers developing again but no severe weather is anticipated. Any rain should taper heading into the evening.

Brighter skies and lower humidity will be the main themes for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will push 80° but low humidity will make it feel a bit better. Look for lows in the 50s.

Rain and storm chances return by Thursday and they look to continue into next weekend. The exact timing and rainfall amounts are uncertain at this time. Humidity will increase and that will make our forecast highs near 80° feel a little more uncomfortable.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NNW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: N 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lingering rain showers. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers & t-showers. Breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Early clouds then partly cloudy. Seasonably mild but less humid.. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm but not too humid. Late shower? HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers & storms. More humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Humid. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Chance of a shower or storm. Warm & humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: A shower or storm is possible. Staying warm & humid. HIGH: 79

