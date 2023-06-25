Benefit for mother of four who was diagnosed with stage four cancer

She needs funds to cover treatment costs
By Emily Reilly and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - She has four daughters, all of them cheerleaders. And many of her fellow “Cheer Moms” are now doing whatever it takes to offer support.

The moms in this cheer community call themselves a family, and they sprung into action when they heard their friend Breana needed them.

Breana Pickard’s life changed completely in May 2023, when received a stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Other “Cheer Moms” are now rallying together in supporting Breana by hosting a fundraising event for her at Green Bay Elite Cheer Company. It includes food, raffles, and games.

The money goes toward cancer treatment costs Breana said are not covered by her insurance. Other mothers in the community commended Breana for her bravery.

“You know what, you have a girl that wants to fight. Her four little girls and her husband mean everything to her. When you read that Gofundme it was like I’ve never seen somebody who wants life so much,” said family friend Jessica Decleene.

Breana has reached just over $20,000 on her Gofundme page.. and has a goal of $65,000.

Her Gofundme can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/dwa5gc-help-me-kick-cancers-ass?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1kn&fbclid=IwAR2t1y4iD0OTxDNjCzDhLUJA9WGtYOiPncPG7jSbqHh2dxkuI62tCiSftzo

