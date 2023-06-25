7-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after crash in Fond du Lac

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a message from Aaron Goldstein, Chief of the Fond du Lac Police Department, a child has sadly passed away after a crash. Chief Goldstein gave the victim’s name as David, not providing a last name yet.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 6:21 p.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department along with the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the 500 block of E. Pioneer Road for a report of a child who was struck by a vehicle.

According to a statement released by the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), officers believe that the boy was attempting to cross E. Pioneer Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on E. Pioneer Road. A 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident was operating the vehicle.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital-Milwaukee by Theda Star Medical Helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle received no injuries from the accident.

The investigation into this incident remains active.

