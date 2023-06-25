7-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after crash in Fond du Lac

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a message from Aaron Goldstein, Chief of the Fond du Lac Police Department, a child has sadly passed away after a crash. Chief Goldstein gave the victim’s name as David, not providing a last name yet.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 6:21 p.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department along with the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the 500 block of E. Pioneer Road for a report of a child who was struck by a vehicle.

According to a statement released by the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), officers believe that the boy was attempting to cross E. Pioneer Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on E. Pioneer Road. A 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident was operating the vehicle.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital-Milwaukee by Theda Star Medical Helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle received no injuries from the accident.

The investigation into this incident remains active.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Keller on the run in Door County
FBI notifies Door County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious video on social media
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Appleton structural fire causes close $1 Million in damages
KTTC
Man arrested in Fond du Lac County after high-speed car chase
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Green Bay Police investigate shooting on Main Street
Donna Echols shows a caricature of her ex-husband and his four sons. She said he died after...
‘Beyond belief’: Woman says ex-husband died after waiting 90 minutes for ambulance

Latest News

Rain and showers still lingering
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool and breezy with chances of rain
Breana Pickard with her daughters
Cheerleader Moms help friend with cancer diagnosis
Breana Pickard with her daughters
Benefit for mother of four who was diagnosed with stage four cancer
Swimmer dies in Butterfly Lake after calling for help