Willy Adames homers twice, drives in 5 as the Brewers down the Guardians 7-1

For the first time this season, Willy Adames had complete control at the plate
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames watches his three-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames watches his three-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, Willy Adames had complete control at the plate.

“Amazing,” he said. “I haven’t felt like that since last year.”

Adames homered twice and drove in five runs and Wade Miley pitched six sharp, scoreless innings before being forced to leave with cramps, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Adames belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning off Shane Bieber (5-5), the first homer in 54 plate appearances for Milwaukee’s hard-hitting shortstop. He added a solo shot in the ninth and a run-scoring single in the first as the Brewers won the series opener and first in a 10-game trip.

Adames, who came in batting just .203, went 4 for 5 in his third career multi-homer game. It was the sixth time he’s gotten four hits.

“Obviously, the results are great but its just a feeling at the plate I took from tonight,” he said. “I want to feel that every day, but it’s impossible.”

Miley (5-2) allowed just three hits and retired his last 11 batters, but was lifted after the sixth when his legs began tightening in the soggy conditions.

“I didn’t think it was that muggy, but I was sweating pretty good,” Miley said. “I felt like I was hydrated going out there. ... We made some good pitches. I just wish I could have stayed out there a little longer.”

It was the left-hander’s first start against Cleveland since he threw a no-hitter at Progressive Field on May 7, 2021, when he was with Cincinnati.

Miley had some success with a new sinker he tried out the past three days after copying the grip used by LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. Miley has never met Skenes, but was interested in trying Skenes’ pitch after seeing the way he grabbed the ball in a commercial.

“I’ve tried about every sinker there is on a baseball and then I seen his and I said, `Let me try it.′ And here we are,” he said.

José Ramírez homered for Cleveland, which had its winning streak stopped at four.

Bieber, who will likely be dealt by the Guardians before the Aug. 1 trading deadline, matched Miley for the first five innings — striking out eight — before running into major trouble in the sixth.

Williams Contreras led off with a single and Rowdy Tellez doubled before Adames, who singled home Milwaukee’s first run in the first, drove Bieber’s first pitch 423 feet to left for his 11th homer to give the Brewers a 4-0 lead.

That was it for Bieber, who was lifted by manager Terry Francona after 82 pitches, matching his fewest in 16 starts this season.

“He gave up a single run in the first and for the next five (innings) he was good,” Francona said. “He started spinning it and really got comfortable and then it seemed like he lost, he didn’t command a couple pitches and then paid a pretty big price for it.”

Milwaukee pushed across two more runs in the inning off reliever Tim Herrin on RBI singles by Joey Weimer and Christian Yelich to take a 6-0 lead.

The Guardians got hits in the first two innings off Miley, but the 36-year-old got out of the first with an inning-ending double play and then stranded a runner at third in the second after giving up a leadoff double to Josh Naylor.

Cleveland wasted another scoring threat against Miley in the third after Cam Gallagher doubled with one out.

BREW CREW

Milwaukee improved to a majors-best 35-6 when scoring at least four runs.

MCKENZIE UPDATE

The Guardians are finalizing plans and a timetable for starter Triston McKenzie, who was shut down this week with a sprained right elbow. The team has recommended McKenzie not throw for up to a month.

McKenzie, who was seeking an outside opinion on his injury, made just two starts after being sidelined two months because of a shoulder strain.

Francona said the club will have more information on McKenzie next week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Matt Bush was activated after missing two months with rotator cuff tendinitis. He takes the roster spot of RHP Trevor Megill, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Guardians: OF Will Brennan (shoulder soreness) felt good after playing catch and could be back in the lineup this weekend after hurting his shoulder while making a diving catch on the warning track Wednesday against Oakland. ... RHP Cal Quantrill (shoulder inflammation) will pitch at Double-A Akron on Sunday before rejoining the rotation.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.60 ERA) makes his first career start against Cleveland on Saturday. The Guardians will counter with rookie Tanner Bibee (3-2, 4.05).

