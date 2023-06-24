Violence intervention fundraiser held in Algoma

Support and assistance are provided by the Violence Intervention Project
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - The purpose of the event: To raise funds and awareness to assist victims of abuse all across Kewaunee County with medical and legal needs, as well as with education.

It was held on June 24, 2023, and is called the Violence Intervention Project, hosting the event for the eighth year. Every year it grows with guests and vendors.

While the games, food, and prizes are enjoyable for those at the event in Algoma, the proceeds go toward a very serious issue.

The Violence Intervention Project assists victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual abuse, elder abuse, and even bullying.

Some of the fundraiser highlights this year include a dunk tank, a prize wheel, and a raffle with rewards such as an autographed Packers football.

Coordinators say they are aiming for a goal of roughly $5,000 this year.

Algoma Mayor Virginia Haske says fundraising efforts are necessary due to the financial cuts on programs like the Violence Intervention Program.

“It also gets people out for the awareness. There are so many people who don’t know it’s a problem, or that there’s a way to get help if you have a problem,” said Mayor Haske.

“It can go for things like being able to provide emergency shelter, so hotel stays if there is an incident that occurs so we can help get them to a safe space,” added Heather, Sexual Assault Victim Advocate, Violence Intervention Project.

Staff at the Violence Intervention Project are encouraging folks to volunteer.

More information is available at https://www.vipadvocates.net/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/

