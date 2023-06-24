ONE MORE DAY OF HEAT & HAZY SKIES, THEN RELIEF COMES TONIGHT

Northeast Wisconsin will have to deal with one more day of dry weather, hazy skies and bad air quality before the next weathermaker arrives by late Saturday night into Sunday. Saturday will be similar to the last several days with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, hazy skies, and air quality in the UNHEALTHY FOR SOME category. The Air Quality Advisory is expected to expire at 11 P.M. Saturday night.

Our next weathermaker is forming over the Dakotas causing severe storms and heavy downpours for that area. The system will continue to strengthen throughout Saturday as it merges with another system in Kansas. By Saturday night, the system is expected to move into southern Minnesota bringing the first round of thunderstorms shortly after midnight ahead of a warm front. As the system moves toward northeast Wisconsin, more storms will develop especially by Sunday afternoon as the center of the system moves over. By late Sunday night into Monday, the backside of the system will bring more chances of showers and storms from the north to the south. 0.50 to 1+” of rain is possible from now until Monday night. This will not be enough to get us out of the drought, but it’ll get us in the right direction.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TONIGHT: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

SUNDAY: SE 10-20 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds with hazy skies, spotty showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Chances of scattered showers and storms especially after midnight. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

MONDAY: More chances of rain, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Early chances of showers, then gradual clearing. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chances of showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Next weathermaker brings chances of showers? HIGH: 78

