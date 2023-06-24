NEEDED RAIN & COOLER AIR ON THE WAY

Looking for rain? Our next weather maker has the chance to produce between 1/2″ and over 2″ of rain for northeast Wisconsin between tonight and Monday. Not everyone will get those higher end totals but at least it’s a possibility for some. The severe threat is expected to remain low too... but there could be an isolated strong storm or two on Sunday with small hail and gusty winds.

Temperatures tonight will cool into the 60s for most of us with only 70s and 60s expected on Sunday. Cooler 60s are on tap for Monday with breezy northerly winds. It’ll be a whole different world after the sunny, warm, and dry weather of late.

We’ll dry out a bit by Tuesday afternoon and nice weather should stick around for Wednesday. Look for mid to upper 70s both days with lows in the 50s.

Another system could produce rain & storms again by Thursday but the exact timing of that feature is still uncertain.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SE/NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3″

MONDAY: NNW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Areas of rain & storms develop. LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain & storms. Cooler but more humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & cool. Areas of rain showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Early chances of showers & clouds with gradual clearing. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Shower or storm? HIGH: 77 LOW 59

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Shower or storm? HIGH: 77

