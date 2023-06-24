NEEDED RAIN & COOLER AIR ON THE WAY

HERE IS THE WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 24TH, 2023.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Looking for rain? Our next weather maker has the chance to produce between 1/2″ and over 2″ of rain for northeast Wisconsin between tonight and Monday. Not everyone will get those higher end totals but at least it’s a possibility for some. The severe threat is expected to remain low too... but there could be an isolated strong storm or two on Sunday with small hail and gusty winds.

Temperatures tonight will cool into the 60s for most of us with only 70s and 60s expected on Sunday. Cooler 60s are on tap for Monday with breezy northerly winds. It’ll be a whole different world after the sunny, warm, and dry weather of late.

We’ll dry out a bit by Tuesday afternoon and nice weather should stick around for Wednesday. Look for mid to upper 70s both days with lows in the 50s.

Another system could produce rain & storms again by Thursday but the exact timing of that feature is still uncertain.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SE/NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3″

MONDAY: NNW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Areas of rain & storms develop. LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain & storms. Cooler but more humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & cool. Areas of rain showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Early chances of showers & clouds with gradual clearing. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Shower or storm? HIGH: 77 LOW 59

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Shower or storm? HIGH: 77

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devon Keller on the run in Door County
FBI notifies Door County Sheriff’s Office of suspicious video on social media
Some Wisconsin beers are on display at a local food store Monday, June 19, 2023, in Milwaukee....
Wisconsin Assembly passes sweeping bill to overhaul liquor law
Zelenski in court on day of verdict June 23, 2023
Jury finds William Zelenski guilty in case of murder over missing reptiles
Fun on the dairy farm in Waupaca
Small Towns: Brooks Farms in Waupaca a family affair
The victim died at the hospital.
Child struck by a car in Fond du Lac hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST 6.24.23
First Alert Weather
ONE MORE DAY OF HEAT & HAZY SKIES, THEN RELIEF COMES TONIGHT
Low pressure moving in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Air Quality Advisory remains in effect, but relief is on the way
Low pressure moving in
AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED, MUCH NEED RAIN CHANCE ON THE WAY...